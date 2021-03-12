Delaware Blue Coats fall in G-League championship, but high hopes for future in Wilmington

It wasn’t the ending the Blue Coats hoped for, but team leaders say just making it to the championship game should help draw more fans to home games next season.

The Wilmington-based affiliate of the 76ers fell short in Thursday night’s G-League championship game in Orlando, Florida. Despite the 97-78 loss to Florida’s Lakeland Magic in the championship, the Blue Coats had a strong run in the abbreviated season, compiling a 10-5 record after starting the season with seven straight wins.

“I think we had a great year this year. A lot of stuff to be proud of, not the ending that we wanted,” said Blue Coats head coach Connor Johnson.

The G-League championship game was held in front of an empty stadium in Orlando. The league, which functions as the NBA’s minor league, ran its entire season at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney World Resort, similar to how last year’s NBA season was held.

Johnson is already looking forward to seeing the team play in front of fans in Wilmington next season.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is kind of generate some enthusiasm and excitement in the greater Wilmington area,” he said.