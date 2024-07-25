This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

When Delaware’s Brandywine School District hired John Ervin Arnold as a trauma counselor for K–5 students in October 2021, officials were impressed by his master’s and doctoral degrees in psychology from Ohio University.

Arnold was new to Delaware, having recently moved to suburban Wilmington from Lee County, Florida, where his resume showed he worked as a therapist.

Brandywine Superintendent Lisa Lawson said that while Arnold had not worked in a school setting, his “doctorate” and more than a decade of related experience in Florida boosted his candidacy.

Arnold even had a framed copy of the diploma, which showed that on May 27, 2013, Ohio University had awarded him the degree of “Doctor of Philosophy,” with “Clinical Psychology” in smaller type.

The “licensure and certification team” at the Delaware Department of Education later issued Arnold and the district a letter that recognized his “Doctorate Degree.”

That certification allowed Arnold to earn several thousand more dollars a year than he would have received with lesser degrees. Last year, he was paid $114,500.

A WHYY News investigation found, however, that the advanced degrees Arnold claimed — along with his framed diploma — are completely bogus.

Arnold, 47, never even attended Ohio University, let alone earned advanced degrees, a school spokesman said, adding that Arnold’s framed diploma “is not authentic.”

The issue of Arnold’s education and qualifications surfaced publicly last week in the wake of a much more serious matter — his arrest by New Castle County police on charges of first- and second-degree rape of a 5-year-old family member. The child revealed the alleged abuse in graphic detail during a “good touches and bad touches” discussion at her summer day camp.

The arrest affidavit also said another relative, now an adult, told a detective that Arnold had also sexually abused her several times more than a decade ago in western Maryland and Florida. He has not been charged in connection with that accusation.

Arnold is currently being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington in lieu of $1.05 million bail.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled for Tuesday in Superior Court, but Arnold waived the proceeding. No trial date has yet been set.

Brandywine Superintendent Lawson, who was deputy superintendent when Arnold was hired nearly three years ago, stressed that the district’s initial internal investigation has not revealed any abuse of the kids Arnold worked with at Mount Pleasant, Lombardy and Claymont elementary schools.

Lawson said Brandywine is trying to determine whether officials could have done more to check Arnold’s academic record, and how they should check credentials claimed by future applicants.

But Lawson added she’s flabbergasted by the revelation that Arnold’s falsified degrees fooled the state certification office.

“I am shocked that he got through both processes, both at the district level and state level, with what appeared to be ease,” Lawson said Wednesday.

Purnima Montagne, who served as president of the Delaware Parent Teacher Association when Arnold worked for Brandywine, said people should be outraged by the state’s failure to figure out that the advanced degrees Arnold had claimed were fake.

“I don’t know whether this is a lackadaisical attitude [in the Department of Education] to want to enforce anything,” Montagne said. “They happily write laws and will quote them scripture and verse, but they won’t actually enforce them.”

Montagne said that if the state had done its job and rejected his fabricated academic credentials, Brandywine could have removed him within months of his hiring and kept him away from children at the three schools.

“It’s devastating,” Montagne said. “It makes you nervous to send your kids to school.”