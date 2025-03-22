From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A year ago in March, the cargo ship Dali was leaving Baltimore Harbor when it lost power and crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge. A portion of the bridge collapsed into the river, killing six members of a road maintenance crew working on the bridge.

As a result of the accident, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report urging people who own bridges that go over navigable waterways used by ocean-going vessels to work with the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to assess the risk of their bridges collapsing from similar accidents.

The report says that there are 68 bridges nationwide spanning waterways frequented by ocean-going ships with unknown levels of risk of collapse from a vessel collision. All of these bridges were constructed before American Association of Highway and Transportation Officials guidance on safety standards was updated in 1991. Five of the 68 bridges listed by NTSB are in or lead into New Jersey and Philadelphia.

New Jersey, Pennsylvania bridges with an unknown risk

The Vincent R. Casciano Bridge spans a section of Newark Bay. It was built in 1955. It is classified by the NTSB as a critical and essential bridge.

The Walt Whitman Bridge was built in 1957. This bridge is classified as critical and essential by the NTSB.

The Commodore Barry Bridge, built in 1974, is classified by the NTSB as a typical bridge.

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge, built in 1926, is classified as critical and essential by the NTSB.

The Betsy Ross Bridge, built in 1975, is classified by the NTSB as a typical bridge.

The Vincent Casciano Bridge is owned by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority. The Walt Whitman, the Commodore Barry, the Ben Franklin and the Betsy Ross bridges are all owned by the Delaware River Port Authority.