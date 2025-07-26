From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

There are 6,827 bridges in New Jersey, and the state has identified that 2,563 of them need repairs.

According to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, more than 7 million vehicles cross the state’s bridges on a given day and 392, or 5.74% of them, are structurally deficient.

Are these bridges safe?

Alison Black, the association’s senior vice president and chief economist, said the term structurally deficient does not mean a bridge is unsafe.

“What it means is that one of the key elements of the bridge, either the deck, the super structure, the above, or the substructure of the bridge is rated in poor or worse condition,” she said.

Steve Schapiro, press manager for the New Jersey Department of Transportation, also stressed that these bridges are safe.

“We’ve been investing billions of dollars over the years to maintain and improve these bridges, and we’re continuing to do so,” he said.

Why do so many N.J. bridges need work?

Schapiro said the average age of the bridges in the Garden State is 57.

“Older bridges do require more frequent maintenance,” he said. “New Jersey does have a very robust bridge safety program, where all bridges that are at least 20 feet in length are inspected every two years.”

He said that weather also impacts bridge maintenance.

“We have winters that can be cold, very severe weather, snow, ice, fluctuating temperatures can cause wear and tear on bridges,” he said.

Schapiro pointed out that as a corridor state, New Jersey gets a high concentration of truck traffic which puts an extra strain on the infrastructure, and as a coastal state, Jersey is exposed to elevated levels of saltwater in some areas, which also degrades bridge construction material.