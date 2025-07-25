From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Federal budget cuts will cost some South Jersey beaches their sand nourishment programs for now. Jersey Shore leaders say the move targets a successful project that has added protection for coastal properties and contributed to drawing more tourist dollars to their towns.

The federal government typically funds Army Corps of Engineers projects, with help from local and state funds, to pump sand from beneath the ocean onto the beach to replace what is washed away by storms.

Avalon’s business manager Scott Wahl said the federal funding covered the majority of the costs of the project.

“A typical joint project between Avalon and Stone Harbor requires Avalon to contribute a million dollars for the project,” Wahl said, adding that one recent project totaled $28 million. “In recent years, the most expensive part of the beach project is not actually pumping sand, but to get all the equipment and manpower to your community to do the job.”

Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said he’s concerned about the impact the federal cuts will have.

“The direct benefits include the recreational and tourism attractions well-maintained beaches provide. Such activities help produce federal tax revenues that far outweigh the cost of the program,” he said in a letter sent to Congressman Jeff Van Drew and U.S. Sens. Andy Kim and Cory Booker, obtained by WHYY News.