During a mock funeral procession in Center City, protesters carried cardboard caskets symbolizing the death of the endangered Atlantic Sturgeon. They pushed wheelbarrows holding 180,000 paper cutout sturgeon — representing just a fraction of the species’ population loss.

Threatened by dams, lack of oxygen, by-catch, and strikes from large ships, there are only 250 Atlantic Sturgeon left in the Delaware River.

On Wednesday, environmentalists rallied outside City Hall to raise awareness, and to urge government agencies to take action to protect them. The endangered fish once numbered about 350,000 and supported a thriving caviar industry in the Delaware Bay.

“Our federal and state agencies fail to take the action they need to protect our sturgeon population, to restore their populations, to help them survive and thrive. And they continue to approve devastating projects that are killing the sturgeon,” said the Delaware Riverkeeper Network’s Maya van Rossum.

“We’re here to demand they change course,” she said.