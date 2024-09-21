Rutgers researchers are exploring the impact of microplastics on the digestive system

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Rutgers University has received a $3.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to study the health impacts associated with exposure to microplastics and nanoplastics.

When plastics, such as water bottles, degrade into tiny particles, they pollute the air, food and water.

Microplastics and nanoplastics, often invisible to the eye, are easily ingested. Once ingested, they can invade people’s organs.

“We’ve been dumping, in the environment, plastics for quite some time, for 50, 60 years. And, these non-biodegradable plastics keep breaking apart due to weathering, mechanical abrasion, thermal stress, and the like, into smaller fragments,” said Philip Demokritou, the Henry Rutgers Chair and Professor of Nanoscience and Environmental Bioengineering at Rutgers Health. “And, pretty much, we polluted every environmental media — the air we breathe, the food we eat, the water we drink.”

Rutgers’ five-year study will evaluate how exposure to these particles impacts the human digestive system, such as the intestine and other organs, especially for people with inflammatory bowel diseases. Researchers will also study the cellular process after exposure, and how plastic type and chemistry plays a role in their uptake and toxicity.

“We know that these microplastics can penetrate biological barriers that our body has in place to protect us. And the big question, and the multimillion dollar question, of course, is what are the health implications of this exposure?” said Demokritou, the study’s lead investigator.