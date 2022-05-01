In 2003, six engineering, consulting, and design firms submitted a study to the Philadelphia City Planning Commission and SEPTA detailing the potential for rapid transit on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. The Roosevelt Boulevard Corridor Study looked at multiple modes of rapid transit including light rail, bus rapid transit, and a heavy rail/subway line directly connected to the Broad Street Subway’s express tracks north of Erie Station.

The study found a Broad Street Subway extension along Roosevelt Boulevard and a one-mile extension of the Market-Frankford Line from Frankford Transportation Center to a new underground interchange between the lines at Bustleton Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard would take under a decade to complete.

The subway was designed to offer six-minute peak headways and 12-minute off-peak headways along Roosevelt Boulevard and would complete the trip between the Far Northeast and City Hall in just 32 minutes. The line would have taken 83,300 cars off the road and had a daily ridership of 124,500, comparable to the patronage on SEPTA’s two other heavy rail lines.

There are few heavy rail projects of this magnitude anywhere else in the nation. The closest comparison would be the Purple Line extension that will connect downtown Los Angeles to Westwood — the full extension will attract nearly 50,000 weekday riders. When built, the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 on the east side of Manhattan will serve 100,000 new riders daily. In San Jose, VTA’s BART Silicon Valley Phase II will carry 54,600 passengers each weekday. With an estimated 124,500 riders, the Roosevelt Boulevard Subway would have a higher daily use than any proposed subway in the Federal Transit Administration’s capital investment grants (CIG) program.