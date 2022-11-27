PennDOT will have multiple transit options, and they will have to study them equally to qualify for future federal funding. The problem with recent studies like the one PennDOT is launching is that subway alternatives are usually “sandbagged,” meaning that the project costs are inflated to defeat the subway proposal before the public gets to weigh in on which one they prefer.

We all know that subways are expensive to build, but comparing the cost of building a Roosevelt Boulevard subway to the first phase of the Second Avenue subway in New York City isn’t a fair comparison. We will only know the cost of the subway alternative when HNTB, the engineering company serving as PennDOT’s study lead, finishes their initial assessment. Policymakers and bureaucrats should not “guestimate” how much the project could cost because it could risk tanking the subway plan.

A significant risk with the subway alternative is what form of construction is being studied.

Roosevelt Boulevard’s median is wide enough for cut-and-cover subway construction that could be done much cheaper than if we used a tunnel boring machine like New York City did for its Second Avenue subway extension. Paying close attention to how PennDOT and HNTB develop the subway alternative is essential.

Many at the workshop wanted two subway alternatives for the study: a cut-and-cover subway that transitions into an elevated viaduct in the Far Northeast and another one where most of the subway line would operate on a viaduct similar to the elevated sections of the Washington Metro. Public participation and engagement must be robust for anything to be built on Roosevelt Boulevard. The Northeast Philadelphia community will have to come to Route for Change meetings and be unified in their ask for the long proposed subway, just like generations before them did in the 1960s and early 2000s.

Money and momentum can move the project forward

If a subway alternative is chosen, funding it won’t be easy. Still, with recently passed legislation and discretionary grants, it is more possible today to build the Roosevelt Boulevard subway than when Philadelphia last tried in 2003. The most significant challenge will be getting a local match for federal dollars. We will need policymakers in Harrisburg and City Hall to come together, which makes it remarkable that state Rep. Jared Solomon has been a champion for getting the subway done.

At the federal level, we need Congressman Brendan Boyle to be a champion. He has thus far been silent on the project, but with his support in Washington, discretionary grants like the RAISE grants — funds to help modernize transportation — could help supplement funding for the subway.