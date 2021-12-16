West Mount Airy has changed in many ways since I moved there 30 years ago. Neighbors and businesses have come and gone. Schools have opened and closed and, of course, some new homes have been constructed. Not everything has always suited everyone’s liking but the overall feeling of the community has remained consistent.

But recently it has begun to feel like someone, somewhere in Center City, decided that the neighborhood needs to look more like Center City. That we do not have sufficient “density” and should be creating more living spaces for more people. It’s a viewpoint with momentum behind it.

A short walk from my home, at the corner of McCallum and West Hortter Streets, at the site of the old Joa Mart Market, permits have been posted for a five-story apartment building with roof decks. The building is close to 520 Carpenter, another recently built development with pricy condos, and not far from several other new projects, all of them priced out of the reach of the average Mount Airy resident.

​​The structure going up on McCallum and West Hortter will rise on a very small parcel, only 10,000 square feet, and will be built right up to the edge of the sidewalk — there is no room for the setback from the street that is standard in the area.