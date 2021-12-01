South Philadelphia house explosion leaves 3 family members injured

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A crew with PGW remained on the scene early Wednesday morning after a house explosion left three family members injured in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of Jackson Street.

The gas explosion blew out the windows and led to the evacuation of six other homes on the block.

Fire officials say a family of three was in the home, a 79-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old boy.

All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.