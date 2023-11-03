Cleaning up blood after a shooting will soon be handled by professionals in Philly

This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

There have been more than 2,000 fatal and nonfatal shootings annually in Philadelphia since 2020, and there have been nearly 1,500 total shootings this year as of November 1. When a shooting happens in an outdoor public space, Philadelphia Police Department officers responding to the scene are supposed to call the Philadelphia Fire Department for a courtesy power wash of any blood or other biological matter left behind.

But that step doesn’t always happen, according to a 2021 report from the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia. It documents the experiences of residents who had to clean up the blood of slain loved ones and neighbors, both inside their homes and outside on the street or sidewalk. The group brought this concern up to Philadelphia City Council that same year.

The police department is now instituting a pilot program to hire professional cleaning technicians for crimes that occur in public outdoor spaces in two police districts. Two officers will stay at a crime scene for up to 90 minutes, or until the technicians arrive, to make sure residents don’t touch the blood.

Scott Vogel is chief operations officer at New Jersey-based biohazard disposal company EmergiClean, and also a certified instructor with the American Bio Recovery Association.

He says it’s common practice for cities to do what Philadelphia has historically done — call the fire department for a power wash.

“Yes, it does the job … but it’s really just basic. When we look at cleaning up correctly, we have to really focus on the procedures,” Vogel said.

The fire department power wash removes the top layer of blood but often leaves behind stains, he said. That leaves a visual reminder of trauma for neighbors, according to advocates and experts.

It’s also unsafe for people to interact with blood and other biowaste, Vogel said.

Blood and other bodily remains carry the risk of hepatitis and other bloodborne pathogens, according to research. There is a small risk of dried blood transmitting pathogens if they breach an open wound or the eyes, nose, or mouth. That’s why the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires training for employees exposed to bloodborne pathogens and other potentially infectious materials.

“There’s not a zero percent chance,” Vogel said. “What if there’s brain matter? What if there’s tissue? These are things that will hold diseases a little bit better than just blood. These are things that kids can fall, they can touch, they can grab.”