Dueling arguments over a climate lawsuit brought by Bucks County against several oil companies stretched on for hours Monday at the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas in Doylestown. The arguments focused on a motion by the defense to dismiss the case based on standing, or whether the county has the right to bring the case.

Bucks County filed the lawsuit last year, alleging BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, Shell and the American Petroleum Institute knew that burning fossil fuel would cause devastating climate impacts but led a decades-long campaign to cover up the risks its products pose to the environment.

The county seeks damages caused by climate change, including infrastructure costs related to flooding.

Defense attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that state and local municipalities do not have the standing to bring such claims.

Ted Boutrous, counsel for Chevron Corporation, said in a statement that impacts of global climate emissions would fall under federal law.

Bucks County Court Judge Stephen Corr will now decide on Chevron’s motion to dismiss the case.