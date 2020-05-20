What happens to the coronavirus when it gets warmer?

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

What will happen to the coronavirus once summer begins?

It’s hung on pretty tenaciously as spring has progressed, despite assertions to the contrary.

President Donald Trump said it “goes away in April with the heat.” A news broadcast this week misquoted research calling 77 degrees Fahrenheit the “magic number” above which the virus doesn’t get transmitted as easily.

None of that is true. But the question is a difficult and important one to answer — one that many research groups are trying to address.

A panel from the National Academy of Sciences explained in a letter to the White House science adviser in April that researchers can do one of two things: either study the coronavirus under different temperatures and humidity conditions in a lab to see what happens to it, or look at how the pandemic does in different places with different climate conditions and try to tease out the effects of temperature and humidity.

Both approaches have drawbacks: A lab doesn’t reflect the real world, with people going around and spreading the virus, and the real world spread of the virus is affected by a lot more than just the climate.

A group of researchers answered the question differently by looking at what happens to similar viruses under different climate conditions. Because they have a lot more data for those viruses in various places, they can say: If the new coronavirus were to act like these other similar viruses, this is what would happen.

Rachel Baker, lead author of a new article in Science and a researcher at Princeton University who studies how climate affects infectious disease, said the main conclusion is that in a pandemic like the one we’re in now, what decides how quickly the new virus spreads is how many people are susceptible, or not immune, to it. Climate would play a bigger role only as more people become immune.

The bottom line is whatever effect the summer will have on the coronavirus, it is still going to be able to spread “given the high level of susceptibility in the broader population for the virus to get around and move from person to person,” said Jeffrey Shaman, a professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University, who is not affiliated with the new study.