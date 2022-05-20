The city of Philadelphia is opening some of its spraygrounds early to help residents stay cool this weekend. Counties across southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and parts of New Jersey are under heat advisories Saturday.

Temperatures in several places are expected to break daily records, with high humidity.

As of Friday morning, the heat advisory covered New Castle, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Mercer, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Ocean, Delaware, Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks counties, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures in Philly Saturday could hit 97°F — more than 20° above the normal high temperatures for May over the last 30 years.