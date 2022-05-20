Philly ‘spraygrounds’ open a week early ahead of possible record temps
The city of Philadelphia is opening some of its spraygrounds early to help residents stay cool this weekend. Counties across southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and parts of New Jersey are under heat advisories Saturday.
Temperatures in several places are expected to break daily records, with high humidity.
As of Friday morning, the heat advisory covered New Castle, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Mercer, Gloucester, Camden, Burlington, Ocean, Delaware, Philadelphia, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks counties, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Temperatures in Philly Saturday could hit 97°F — more than 20° above the normal high temperatures for May over the last 30 years.
These conditions can cause heat illness. So if you work outside, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade when you can. Be careful doing strenuous outdoor activities.
Check on your neighbors — especially if they’re elderly or don’t have air conditioning. And don’t leave kids or pets unattended in cars.
Philadelphia’s average spring temperature has warmed by nearly 3°F since 1970, according to data analyzed by Climate Central.
The region could also experience tornadic activity before the end of the day. Much of the same areas under a heat advisory this weekend are also under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Friday.
