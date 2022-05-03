Philly’s sweltering heat to get real-world measurement this summer

Dozens of Philadelphians will be fanning out across the city on one of the worst dog days of summer this year to measure the true impact of heat on residents. The federal government has teamed up with the Academy of Natural Sciences to gather both temperature and air pollution data as part of a nationwide program to map the urban heat island effect in some of the country’s hottest neighborhoods.

The National Integrated Heat Health Information System is a project created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Since 2017, it has helped several dozen cities nationwide prepare residents for rising temperatures caused by climate change. This year, Philadelphia will be one of 16 participating cities, which include 14 in the U.S., as well as Freetown, Sierra Leone, and Rio de Janeiro.

The heat island effect refers to the impact of hard concrete and asphalt surfaces that can worsen hot spells by radiating the heat back into the atmosphere. Trees, on the other hand, help mitigate the impact of a warming climate.

Current policies are often guided by surface temperatures recorded from satellites. That means some of the hottest areas in a city could end up being a parking lot at a big box store, or at the airport, for example. But using car-mounted measuring devices, residents will be trained to gather heat data that includes humidity in some of Philadelphia’s neighborhoods where atmospheric temperatures can soar 10 to 15 degrees higher than in other parts of the city.