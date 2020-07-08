Philly landlords sue city over coronavirus-related renter protections

Philadelphia’s landlord association has filed federal lawsuit against the city over legislation designed to shield renters during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Homeowners Association of Philadelphia, or HAPCO, filed suit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania over the Emergency Housing Protection Act, which was signed into law by Mayor Jim Kenney last week. That legislation extended an eviction moratorium while creating repayment and diversion plans as alternatives for tenants behind on rent through Aug. 31.

But Paul Cohen, an attorney for the industry group, which represents more than 1,900 landlords, said many of these property owners would face bankruptcy without recourse to collect rent from non-paying tenants. He compared the raft of new protections to an effective “taking” by city government.

“You’re basically taking away money from the landlord. You’re taking away their property … without due process of law,” he said. “The fact landlords aren’t getting rent, they’re not getting late charges, they’re not able to file evictions, you’re taking away their property rights without compensating them.”

The complaint comes just days after court administrators announced that landlord-tenant court would remain shut until Sept. 2. Until that 11th-hour decision, celebrated by vulnerable renters and advocates who anticipate mass evictions as a result of the pandemic’s economic toll, the court planned to reopen in July.

The suit accuses City Council of passing “unconstitutional” legislation that “unilaterally rewrites every residential and small business lease in Philadelphia.” It also avers that the bills are preempted by state law governing landlord-tenant relations.