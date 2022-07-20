Philly tap water is A-OK, according to latest report

Got a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Good news: your Philly tap water is up to snuff. That’s according to the latest water quality report released by the city Water Department.

An annual review of the city’s drinking water showed it met all state and federal standards, according to the department.

“We really do have high-quality, safe water in Philadelphia,” said spokesperson Brian Rademaekers.

Philly’s municipal water serves around 1.5 million people. The water comes from the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, and is processed through three treatment plants.

Every year, the Water Department tests for roughly 100 regulated contaminants. Concentrations must be beneath standards set by the state and federal governments.

In 2021, the Water Department detected several chemicals in the water system, but all were below the standards.