Philadelphia Water Department to end moratorium on shutoffs Wednesday
Following two years of pandemic-related delays, the Philadelphia Water Department is set to resume residential shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting Wednesday.
Public Information Officer Brian Rademaekers says the shutoffs had a negative financial impact on the department, and that’s one of the reasons it needed to resume collections.
“Collections and shutoffs is just one aspect of financial impacts that we had to weather during the last two years,” Rademaekers said. “Fortunately for us, we’ve been able to continue to meet our level of service, and that’s something that we’re really proud of. But we do need to get back into the normal mode of making sure that people can pay their bills.”
The department is working to get more customers connected to aid if they need it. In May, the city introduced new policies to aid customers at risk of missing payments. The level of delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice has been raised from $150 to $1,000. Customers enrolled in the Tiered Assistance Program and the Senior Citizen Discount program will be protected from their services being shut off until Nov. 30, 2022.
People can also apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Crisis grants can be provided for drinking water and wastewater service, up to $2,500 each. Crisis situations include those with past-due water bills, or facing the termination of utility service.
Deputy Revenue Commissioner Susan Crosby said $7.3 million in grants have been provided to customers during the pandemic.
“We really do want to get the message out to our customers that they need to sign up and register for that program because it is a first come, first serve,” Crosby said. “And that program is targeted to our low-income customers.”
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Homeowners Assistance Fund can provide utility assistance for up to $8,000 for each customer. Those funds can go towards water, gas, and electricity.
In 2020, the Philadelphia Water Department announced a moratorium on service disconnections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The moratorium came a day after Philadelphia City Councilmember Helen Gym introduced a resolution calling for a coronavirus-related suspension of evictions, foreclosures, and utility cutoffs.
Reasons for water shutoff include missed payments or lack of meter access. To get services restored, TAP customers have to pay $12 each for visitation and restoration fees. All other customers will need to pay $105 for the visitation fee, and between $105-$280 for restoration.
Customers who are behind on their bills or concerned are advised to call (215) 685-6300 or go to water.phila.gov/care for more information.