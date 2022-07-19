Following two years of pandemic-related delays, the Philadelphia Water Department is set to resume residential shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting Wednesday.

Public Information Officer Brian Rademaekers says the shutoffs had a negative financial impact on the department, and that’s one of the reasons it needed to resume collections.

“Collections and shutoffs is just one aspect of financial impacts that we had to weather during the last two years,” Rademaekers said. “Fortunately for us, we’ve been able to continue to meet our level of service, and that’s something that we’re really proud of. But we do need to get back into the normal mode of making sure that people can pay their bills.”

The department is working to get more customers connected to aid if they need it. In May, the city introduced new policies to aid customers at risk of missing payments. The level of delinquency that triggers a shutoff notice has been raised from $150 to $1,000. Customers enrolled in the Tiered Assistance Program and the Senior Citizen Discount program will be protected from their services being shut off until Nov. 30, 2022.

People can also apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program. Crisis grants can be provided for drinking water and wastewater service, up to $2,500 each. Crisis situations include those with past-due water bills, or facing the termination of utility service.