New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and more than a dozen other states are suing the Trump administration over its slashing of a grant program meant to help communities prepare for disasters such as flooding, storms and wildfires.

The program, called Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, would have funded dozens of projects in the Philadelphia region, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday. These include projects to strengthen a dam in New Jersey, manage stormwater in Delaware and buy out flood-prone homes in Pennsylvania.

Losing the grant program will make Pennsylvania less disaster resilient, said Randy Padfield, the state’s director of emergency management.

“[It will] potentially expose residents across the state to more harm and potentially prolong their suffering, should they be impacted by a disaster,” Padfield said.

The Federal Emergency Management agency announced in April it was canceling the grant program, returning any money not yet spent to the Disaster Relief Fund or the U.S. Treasury.

“The BRIC program was yet another example of a wasteful and ineffective FEMA program,” the agency wrote in a press release at the time, which has since been removed from the website. “It was more concerned with political agendas than helping Americans affected by natural disasters.”

The Trump administration had said it wanted to eliminate FEMA, but is reportedly backing away from those plans.

The lawsuit filed by states Wednesday claims FEMA’s termination of the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program was illegal, in part because it contradicts Congress’ statutory direction and violates “core separation of powers principles.”

The cancellation has forced communities across the country to “delay, scale back, or cancel” hundreds of projects that were depending on the funding, the lawsuit says.

FEMA did not respond to a request for comment.