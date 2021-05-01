Truck in high-femme drag brings performances to Philly neighborhoods

John Jarboe tends toward the prurient when talking about trucks. The founder and artistic director of the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, a drag-oriented performance company, recently bought a 2006 Isuzu NPR box truck. At 15 years old, it’s a bit worse for wear. Now its grill is painted with thick red lips, the fenders are marked with red beard stubble, and pink eyelashes are fastened to the headlights.

“She’s been ridden quite hard. I think we will continue in that tradition. I think she likes it,” said Jarboe. “She’s got her eyelashes and her lips. She’s got a high femme-glamour going. She’s pretty rad.”

This is the Beardmobile, a traveling stage on wheels. The box on the back of the truck has been modified to open at both the back and the side, and a stage can extend out eight feet, supported by steel legs. When in full performance mode she has about 150 square feet of stage, 12 feet high, equipped with lights and sound.

The Beardmobile is gender-fluid, as is Jarboe. She bought the truck for $10,000 last summer, when COVID-19 canceled all in-person performances for the foreseeable future, and spent about three times that much outfitting it for theater.