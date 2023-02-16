What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Candidates running to be Philadelphia’s next mayor will face tough questions about their plans to get the city clean and green.

Former sanitation worker and advocate Terrill Haigler announced he’ll hold a series of public, one-on-one candidate interviews around trash and climate change starting Friday.

“I feel sometimes in the past we’ve put sustainability and the beautification of Philadelphia on the back burner,” said Haigler, known on social media as Ya Fav Trashman. “I feel like it’s my duty to make sure it is on the forefront of issues when we’re talking about picking the next mayor for Philadelphia.”

Haigler, who is also running for City Council, hopes to question each of the roughly dozen mayoral candidates. He says so far, seven have agreed to participate.