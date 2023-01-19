What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

The race for mayor of Philadelphia is apparently expanding, again.

Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady has confirmed former Lt. Governor Mike Stack made his intentions of joining the mayoral race known during a meeting of party leadership.

“Stack announced,” Brady said. “He didn’t announce it to the public but he announced to us [party ward leaders and committee people], he said he’s running for mayor.”

Stack served in the Pennsylvania Senate from 2001 until 2015, and he was also a ward leader overseeing party activity in Northeast Philadelphia’s 58th Ward.