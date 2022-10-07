    Philly’s Favorite Trashman Writes Children’s Book to Teach Kids Cleaning Up Is Cool

    Air Date: October 7, 2022

    Next on You Oughta Know, get to know Ya Fav Trashman and his new book. Learn how Breakthrough Philadelphia is turning today’s students into tomorrow’s teachers. Find out how PA Youth Vote is empowering young people at the polls. Check out a fun animated series about the Constitution. Discover how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Catch La Guagua 47 for a magical trip to Philly’s Latino community. Plant seeds of kindness with the Happy Flower Day Project.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate