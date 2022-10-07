Philly’s Favorite Trashman Writes Children’s Book to Teach Kids Cleaning Up Is Cool
Next on You Oughta Know, get to know Ya Fav Trashman and his new book. Learn how Breakthrough Philadelphia is turning today’s students into tomorrow’s teachers. Find out how PA Youth Vote is empowering young people at the polls. Check out a fun animated series about the Constitution. Discover how BuildaBridge is transforming lives through art. Catch La Guagua 47 for a magical trip to Philly’s Latino community. Plant seeds of kindness with the Happy Flower Day Project.