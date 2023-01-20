9 Democratic Philadelphia mayoral candidates attend gun violence forum

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Nine out of 10 Philadelphia Democratic mayoral candidates attended a forum at St Joseph’s University about gun violence Thursday night. The forum was organized by Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Curtis Jones.

6abc was the media partner and Christie Ileto served as a panelist of four journalists.

The race for mayor is a crowded field, including five former Philadelphia City Council members.

Thursday night’s candidates included: Jeff Brown, James DeLeon, Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker, Maria Quinones-Sanchez, Rebecca Rhynhart and Rev. Warren Bloom Sr.

Crime has become a top concern for Philadelphians due to the sharp increase in gun violence. Philadelphia had more than 2,000 shooting victims in each of the last three years, with fatal shootings peaking at 508 in 2021.

“How are you going to support the victims who lost loved ones to violence?” asked Dorothy Johnson-Spight of Mothers-in-Charge. She was one of several anti-violence community organizations in the crowd who submitted questions to the moderator.