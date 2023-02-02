This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series.

A coalition of advocacy organizations want Philadelphia’s next mayor to commit to strategies to get the city to “zero waste” by 2035.

Groups including Circular Philadelphia, Clean Water Action, and the Plastic Reduction Task Force of Weavers Way Co-Ops presented a “Waste Free Philly” agenda Wednesday that they want each mayoral candidate to commit to. It includes restructuring the city’s waste operations, rebuilding public trust around trash collection and recycling, and launching a program to end litter and illegal dumping by 2028.

“These issues can only be resolved by the leadership of the next mayor,” said Maurice Sampson, eastern Pennsylvania director with the nonprofit Clean Water Action and former recycling program administrator with the city.

Other members of the Waste Free Philly coalition include Mural Arts’ Trash Academy, Philadelphia Neighborhood Networks, and the Clean Air Council.

So far 10 candidates are vying for mayor, and at least two have already signed on to the Waste Free Philly platform.

A representative for former City Councilmember Derek Green was at the Waste Free Philly launch event in Fairmount Wednesday and expressed the candidate’s support, while mayoral candidate Warren Bloom, Sr. was present himself.

“I’m going to be ready to budget whatever we need to accomplish this,” Bloom said. “I am committed to a cleaner environment.”

The platform includes recommitting to the 2017 Zero Waste and Litter Cabinet Action Plan, which states the goal of fully eliminating the use of landfills and conventional incinerators by 2035.