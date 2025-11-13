This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Dendê Macêdo drove his silver Honda Pilot slowly and carefully around Germantown on trash night, eyes peeled for garbage.

“What is this? A chair?” he said inquisitively as he pulled up to the side of a house.

Macêdo hummed enthusiastically as he put on a pair of red gloves, and stepped out of his minivan. He wore a blue “Recycling Matters” T-shirt, and a silver chain of soda can pull tabs was draped around his neck.

Inspecting the metal furniture strewn across the curb, Macêdo picked up the bottom legs of an office chair. He banged and clanged on the different parts.

“Wow! My God, it’s in tune. It has four notes!” Macêdo said as his voice rose with excitement.

He then pulled aside a chipped white rusty chair that had seen better days. Staring down at the object, he moved his hands up, down and around like a conductor. Macêdo thought about the ways he could give the trash a second life.

“I like this chair,” he finally said, before lifting the junk into the back of his vehicle.