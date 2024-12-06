From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In September, Dan McGowan of South Jersey got his dream gig: He was named the new bass player for Kansas following longtime bassist Billy Greer’s retirement after 40 years with the seminal progressive rock band.

McGowan, 38, was born well after Kansas’ heyday in the 1970s, when they created enduring hits like “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind.” But his parents were diehard fans who raised him in Deptford, N.J., on a steady diet of prog like Rush and King Crimson.

“I remember being a teenager and my friends were getting into Green Day and Nirvana and Blink-182,” McGowan said. “I was, like, ‘You guys don’t know ‘In the Court of the Crimson King?’ What’s wrong with you?’”

For the last six months, McGowan has already been on the band’s near-constant touring schedule. He appears in Reading this Sunday, his first local show since joining Kansas and one of the last stops on the band’s 50th anniversary tour. But he has not given up his day job. McGowan teaches music to adults with disabilities twice a week in Inglis House, a century-old residential care facility in Wynnefield.

Under his tutelage, a handful of residents in motorized wheelchairs get together to jam in a music room at Inglis. They call themselves Wheelz.

“We’re a rock band just like any other rock band,” said keyboardist Chris Hinchey. “We travel a little bit heavier because of our devices.”

Before his genetic neurofibromatosis condition limited his ability to walk, Hinchey said he used to dance at the Rock School for Dance Education in Philadelphia.

“Music is music, whether you’re in a chair or you’re walking,” he said. “You can still express yourself through music.”