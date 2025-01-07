From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Before Ena Barton was born, her father, a violinist, bought a piano because he wanted his child to play music with him. Barton began her piano lessons when she was 5, and by age 14, she was performing solo concerts in Santiago, Chile, where she was born and raised.

“It went pretty well,” she said. “I knew I was pretty good and I could perform well, but I got very nervous, so I didn’t like that.”

A year later, accompanied by her mother, an amateur singer, Barton toured across Chile and slowly spread her wings to Argentina, Peru and Ecuador to perform.

“I was clueless other than from one lesson to another, I did what I was told,” Barton said. “I didn’t question very much how is this all happening, I really was not very aware.”

When she was a teenager, Barton was sent to New York City to study with Claudio Arrau, considered one of the greatest pianists of the 20th century.

Soon after arriving in the U.S. in the 1960s, Barton played a concert at Town Hall in New York. Performances across the country followed, and she toured Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand for decades.

Playing the piano is a magical experience, Barton said.

“It’s the vehicle that makes it possible for me to understand a Beethoven sonata, or the world of Schubert or a Bach fugue,” she said. “The piano is what makes it possible to touch these great works of music, some of the most beautiful creations that man has come up with.”