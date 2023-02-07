Many of these flowers have bright colors and nice smells, Cullina said, and are a treat to see in the winter.

“Not only are we kind of color-deprived this time of year, but I think we’re also scent-deprived,” he said. “Seeing and smelling those things really just lifts my spirits.”

Last month was Philly’s warmest January in 91 years.

Philly’s winters are warming due to climate change. The city’s average winter temperature has risen roughly 5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1970, according to Climate Central.

Andrew Bunting, vice president of horticulture at the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, said he’s watched plant bloom times shift earlier in the roughly four decades he’s lived in the Philly area. Bunting does not see this year’s winter flowers as earlier than “usual,” but rather in line with trends in recent years.

“These things are kind of already programmed, at least from the last 20 years, to bloom earlier,” he said.

Winter-blooming plants were chill with the recent cold snap

Last weekend’s sub-freezing temperatures likely did not damage plants that have already started blooming or are gearing up to bloom.

“A lot of those plants have the genetics and are engineered to withstand some fairly tumultuous winter weather,” Bunting said. “I think almost everything I’ve seen will be fine.”

Witch hazel, for example, has a defense mechanism to protect its stringy yellow and red flowers.

“What happens when it gets cold is those petals actually coil up or curl up and kind of nestle themselves into buds,” Bunting said. “Then as it warms up, … get a little bit of sunshine, they kind of unfurl.”

Winter-blooming plants produce a sort of “antifreeze” that protects them from damaging ice crystals, Cullina said. In exchange for braving cold snaps, plants that bloom in winter get access to pollinators with almost no competition.

“They’re kind of the only game in town,” Cullina said. “It’s like there’s only one restaurant open on Monday — everybody is going to go there.”