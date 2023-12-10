From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A special Christmas competition taking place at Philadelphia’s Love Park is offering residents and visitors an opportunity to have fun while enjoying the holiday spirit.

The Festival of Trees, benefiting the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, CHOP, is underway at the Love Park Welcome Center, also known as the “Flying Saucer.”

Hanna Hofmann, the Festival of Trees project manager, said 17 professionally decorated Christmas trees are on display, and for a small donation, people can vote for their favorite Christmas tree.

Hofmann said by making a donation of any size — starting at just $1 — “you will get a fun snowflake token,” which is used to vote for your favorite tree design.

“We’d love to have you, the admission is free, [and] everyone can join the Festival of Trees and have a look at the amazing designs,” she said. Local designers donated their time and skills to trim the live trees.

Once voting is complete on Christmas Eve, winners will be announced in the Best of Show and the People’s Choice categories.

Hofmann said 100% of the donations go to CHOP, and every donation of at least $10 is eligible to get a free hot chocolate at Christmas Village.

Dave Edwards, vice president of development at CHOP Foundation, said the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is honored to serve as the beneficiary of the inaugural Festival of Trees.

“As you can imagine it’s a tough time of year for anyone to be in the hospital,” he said. “This really lets families be able to support a patient, bring a little bit of holiday cheer to everybody as they deal with a tough time.”

He said CHOP has outstanding patient care, inpatient and outpatient services, and research, which he says “helps us not just treat the patients that are in the hospital — but making a difference in curing and preventing diseases into the future as well.”

Hofmann said working with CHOP offers a wonderful vehicle to support a very worthy cause.

“We want to support their children’s fund,” she said. “It’s a way to support research and families in need.”