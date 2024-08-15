Workers free mama cat and kittens from SEPTA station in West Philadelphia
A mother cat tucked her kittens away behind a stairwell at 63rd Street Station, where they became stuck.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
SEPTA had to call in the cat whisperers at its 63rd Street Station in West Philadelphia on Thursday.
A mama cat tucked her kittens away behind a stairwell and they became stuck.
The transit agency posted photos of the rescue on social media.
All other duties as assigned. Not sure these two #SEPTA employees ever thought this would include pulling a mom and two kittens out of a station wall! #ISEPTAPHILLY #waytogo #catwhisperers 🐱🐱🐱 pic.twitter.com/1pbTQj1Zxl— ISEPTAPHILLY (@SEPTAPHILLY) August 14, 2024
The animals are now in the care of Stray Cat Relief.
The shelter gave them a clean bill of health and is now looking for someone to foster the cats.
They named the mom “Subrina.”
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.