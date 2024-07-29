33 cats, 3 dogs rescued from deplorable conditions inside Bucks County hotel room

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Dozens of animals are recovering after being rescued from deplorable hoarding conditions inside a small hotel room in Bucks County.

“We were actually notified by the hotel staff. They were doing a routine inspection of the room and that’s when they discovered that there were all of these animals in one room with pretty poor sanitation,” said Cindy Kelly, the director of communications at the Bucks County SPCA.

Officials say 33 cats and three dogs were found living in filth and feces at the hotel in Feasterville-Trevose. The smell inside was so bad, that SPCA officers said their eyes were burning.

“Ammonia smell from cat urine, especially in an enclosed space, can get really strong. So it was definitely stinging to the eyes,” Kelly said.

Images show the cats huddled together underneath the bed where they lived for months.

On Wednesday, humane society police officers seized the animals and charged the owner with animal cruelty.

“He had other outstanding warrants and has since been arrested by the police,” said Kelly.