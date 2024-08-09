124 animals recovered in Bucks County after SPCA’s largest farm cruelty case

The animals are in the process of being transported to the shelter’s location in Quakertown to be treated before they can find new homes.

“This person was running a really poor business at the sake and expense of the animals,” added Cindy Kelly, the Bucks County SPCA communications manager.

The investigation came after multiple reports of sick or even dead animals.

Kelly wasn’t the only one who described the farm as very public and cute in the front. It’s when you go past the entrance where you see the conditions the animals were living in.

“You pull up, it has this public-facing front with this cute little shop building adorable pigs and baby goats. If you look past that, you see sad suffering animals,” Kelly explained.

Abigale O’Keefe, the owner of the farm, will be facing a lengthy list of animal cruelty charges, according to the SPCA.

But as of this week, she’s nowhere to be found.