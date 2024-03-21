Philadelphia mass shooting suspect is headed to trial after receiving mental health treatment

The suspect in a Philadelphia mass shooting last summer who had been deemed mentally incompetent is headed to trial after his lawyers told a judge he has been undergoing treatment and is prepared to move forward with the case.

Kimbrady Carriker, 41, is charged with five counts of murder, as well as attempted murder, aggravated assault and illegal gun possession in the apparently random shootings in early July in the working-class neighborhood of Kingsessing.

During a preliminary hearing Tuesday, detectives played footage from an officer’s body-worn camera showing Carriker walking about a mile during most of the shootings on July 3. Assistant District Attorney Robert Wainwright said investigators are still trying to figure out what caused him to fire on some people and not others, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Officers “were running toward the danger without regard for their own safety, just trying to do everything they could to stop this man from killing more people,” Wainwright said.