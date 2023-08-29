Man accused of mass shooting in Kingsessing deemed unfit for trial
Kimbrady Carriker’s trial is on hold following an evaluation from a court-appointed psychiatrist. Carriker has been ordered to undergo 60 days of mental health treatment.
The man accused of killing five people in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood in July has been declared unfit to stand trial.
A court-appointed psychiatrist has ordered Kimbrady Carriker, 40, to undergo 60 days of inpatient mental health treatment before any trial can proceed.
“Once the court deems this defendant competent to stand trial, the District Attorney’s Office fully intends to hold him accountable for the harm and tragedy he has caused,” said Dustin Slaughter, a spokesperson for the DA’s office. “Our thoughts remain with the family, friends, and community that have suffered as a result of Carriker’s actions.”
Law enforcement officials allege Carriker carried out a two-day shooting spree in Southwest Philadelphia. Police arrested Carriker, who was wearing body armor, while he was carrying an assault rifle.
The city’s dispatch system came under scrutiny in the days following the shooting after it was revealed that first responders were routed to the wrong neighborhood in the aftermath of the first shooting on July 2.
Carriker is currently facing a bevy of charges including murder, attempted murder, carrying a weapon without a license, and reckless endangerment.
