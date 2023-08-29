Man accused of mass shooting in Kingsessing deemed unfit for trial

The man accused of killing five people in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood in July has been declared unfit to stand trial.

A court-appointed psychiatrist has ordered Kimbrady Carriker, 40, to undergo 60 days of inpatient mental health treatment before any trial can proceed.

“Once the court deems this defendant competent to stand trial, the District Attorney’s Office fully intends to hold him accountable for the harm and tragedy he has caused,” said Dustin Slaughter, a spokesperson for the DA’s office. “Our thoughts remain with the family, friends, and community that have suffered as a result of Carriker’s actions.”