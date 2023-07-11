This story originally appeared on 6abc

A day before killing four people in a mass shooting in Philadelphia last week, authorities say the gunman went to his first victim’s door wearing a dark mask, shot through it before entering the home and continued to shoot, police officials said at a news conference Monday.

The details were revealed a day after police announced that it was likely Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, had been killed in the early hours of July 2, and not during the larger July 3 attack, as police had initially thought. Authorities also revealed that a 911 call reporting the gunshots had been misrouted to the wrong neighborhood.

An investigation is underway into Wamah’s murder and the emergency response following the first shooting.

Philadelphia police released new information on Sunday involving the mass shooting that took place in the Kingsessing neighborhood on July 3.

A woman who doesn’t want to be identified says she watched from her porch as the alleged mass shooter Kimbrady Carriker, 40, opened fire through the front door of 1625 South 56th Street, killing Joseph Wamah Jr.

He was gunned down roughly 44 hours before authorities say Carriker opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle in the same neighborhood, killing four others and wounding four more in a southwest Philadelphia neighborhood.

“It was like something out of a movie. I couldn’t believe it,” said the eyewitness.

She says an hour and a half after the alleged killing, she repeatedly called 911.

“I waited, but the cops didn’t come. I started feeling guilty. So I did call the cops. But the first two times I didn’t get no answer, and the third time they called me back to ask me the location,” recalled the woman.

Instead of South 56th Street, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of North 56th Street, roughly three miles away.

Responding officers didn’t see anything and left.

“When they spoke to each other, there was no mention of direction….north or south. Just stating it was on the 1600 block,” said Deputy Commissioner Krista Dahl-Campbell, who oversees police dispatch.

But 911 calls show accurate address locations, and police admit they had some accurate information available.

“An error was made. Someone placed in the wrong location without looking at the very small print that she was at S. 56th,” Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said during a Monday afternoon press conference.