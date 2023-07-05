Philadelphia officials released updates on Tuesday afternoon regarding the mass shooting that left five people dead and two others injured in Southwest Philadelphia near Chester and Springfield avenues and South 56th Street.

Philadelphia police released the names of the five victims killed: Daujan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 22, from the 5500 block of Greenway Ave.; Dymir Stanton, 29, from the 1700 block of S. Frazier St.; Joseph Wamah, Jr., 31, from the 1600 block of S. 56th St.; and Ralph Moralis, 59, from the 1700 block of S. 56th St.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed outrage and disgust about the tragedy.

Kenney said the Southwest Philadelphia community is traumatized. “This country needs to reexamine its conscience and find out how to get guns out of dangerous people’s hands,” Kenney said. “We are begging Congress to protect lives and do something about America’s gun problem.”

Philadelphia police said the suspect, who has been named by sources as Kimbrady Carriker, was wearing a bulletproof vest, a ski mask, and “shooting aimlessly” using an AR-15 assault rifle.