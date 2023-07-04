8 shot, 4 dead in shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section

Police said at least two of the people shot were juveniles.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • July 3, 2023
yellow police crime scene tape with a blurred police car in the background.

(John Roman Images/Bigstock)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Eight people were shot and four were killed in a Monday night shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to 56th Street and Chester Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot.

Police took several victims to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and a juvenile to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting on the 1800 block of Frazier Street, police said.

While police investigate, 56th Street is closed between Kingsessing and Chester avenues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.

