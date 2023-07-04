8 shot, 4 dead in shooting in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section
Police said at least two of the people shot were juveniles.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Eight people were shot and four were killed in a Monday night shooting in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia.
Police said at least two of the people shot were juveniles.
According to police, officers responded to 56th Street and Chester Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. for a report of multiple people shot.
Police took several victims to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and a juvenile to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
A suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting on the 1800 block of Frazier Street, police said.
While police investigate, 56th Street is closed between Kingsessing and Chester avenues.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.