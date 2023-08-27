Man shot, killed in double shooting near Independence Hall in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a double shooting near Independence Hall on Saturday night.

Officials say it happened just after 9 p.m. on the 100 block of South Independence Mall East, which is at 5th and Chestnut streets.

A 29-year-old man was struck twice by gunfire and rushed by police to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the man’s identity.

Another victim was shot in the arm during this incident and drove himself to the hospital, police say.

There is no word yet on his condition.