Suspects sought in smash and grab at Philadelphia Mills Mall
Police scrambled to evacuate the mall after getting the call around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Philadelphia Mills Mall is back open after a chaotic robbery played out while it was packed with shoppers.
Police are on the hunt for the group of men they say were behind a smash and grab at a jewelry store.
It happened at the “Javier the Jeweler” store just after 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police say four men started breaking jewelry cases with a sledgehammer.
The incident forced officials to evacuate the mall.
The Action Cam was there as medics treated several people.
They are all expected to be okay.
We are told the group of suspects took off with several pieces of jewelry.
