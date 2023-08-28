Road rage led to fatal shooting near Independence Hall, Philadelphia police say

Police say National Park Service rangers detained a 24-year-old man who they saw shooting at a vehicle that fled the scene.

A 29-year-old man, identified as Angel Luis Rios Jr., was found with two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

The Cadillac driver later arrived at Pennsylvania Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

No charges have been filed so far, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.