Road rage led to fatal shooting near Independence Hall, Philadelphia police say
According to investigators, that road rage incident involved a group of motorcyclists and the driver of a Cadillac.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A weekend shooting that left a man dead near an iconic Philadelphia landmark was the result of a road rage incident, police say.
The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday at S. Independence Mall East and Chestnut Street.
According to investigators, that road rage incident involved a group of motorcyclists and the 36-year-old male driver of a 2016 Cadillac.
Police say National Park Service rangers detained a 24-year-old man who they saw shooting at a vehicle that fled the scene.
A 29-year-old man, identified as Angel Luis Rios Jr., was found with two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.
The Cadillac driver later arrived at Pennsylvania Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right arm.
No charges have been filed so far, but police say the investigation is ongoing.
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.
