At West Philly’s Overbrook Elementary School, a group of third graders recently spent part of the morning outside in their asphalt schoolyard. Split into groups and holding printed maps of the space, they wandered around and brainstormed about how the space is used — and what it could become.

“Y’all, we could put a basketball court right there!” one student said excitedly.

Overbrook is one of three Philly schools currently in the process of revamping their schoolyards with support from the Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit that works to create equitable access to public parks, green spaces and natural lands across the United States. TPL’s work focuses on low-income neighborhoods that have less access to green spaces. The organization coordinates with school districts to build new, climate-friendly schoolyards that serve students and the surrounding neighborhood during after school hours. But, instead of leaving the renovation process entirely up to an architect, TPL’s participatory design program gives kids the reins. TPL has already revamped 15 schoolyards in Philadelphia, including Alain Locke and Benjamin Franklin Elementary, and hundreds more nationwide.

How TPL works with school children to design their yards

In weekly meetings over the course of three months, TPL staff members guide students in learning and practicing design principles. Students collect community input and work together to create a new vision for the schoolyard. Once the design is finalized, TPL and their partners raise funds, develop architectural blueprints and oversee the permitting and construction process. Community schoolyards can cost between $750,000 to more than $2 million; most of that money comes through Philadelphia’s water department, according to TPL.

‘Important tool for public health’

Paul Jones, a professor of psychological studies in education at Temple University, said that schoolyards that promote more physical activity with increased tree shade and play equipment can be an important tool for public health. Studies show that these open spaces in nonwhite and low-income communities are smaller, more crowded, and fewer and farther in between when compared to wealthier neighborhoods.

“When we’re talking about Black and brown communities around Philadelphia, we’re talking about major health disparities in terms of rates of disease and illness, we’re talking about disparities in access to quality health care,” Jones said. “If we think about preventative models of health and wellness, promoting physical activities is sort of rule number one.”

Owen Franklin, TPL’s Pennsylvania state director, said that recess in these green spaces may also help with concentration, behavior and attendance.

“[There are] tremendous benefits that we see in students being able to exercise during the day, and be outside, and then come back into the school ready to learn,” he said.