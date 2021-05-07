Ready to travel by plane? Here’s what Philly TSA says you need to know

Remember airplane travel? According to local TSA officials, travelers are slowly coming back to Philadelphia International Airport, and with COVID-19 protocols still in effect, there are some things to keep in mind.

Masking: It’s still required and will continue to be enforced at the airport until at least Sept. 13. No one will be able to get past screening without a mask. You will be asked to briefly pull the mask down during check-in, to make sure it’s you who is traveling. There will be acrylic barriers in place during these interactions with Transportation Security Administration agents.

Keep your distance: Those stickers on the ground telling you where to stand remain in place.