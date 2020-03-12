Five more Pennsylvanians have tested positive for the coronavirus. As of noon Thursday, that brings the commonwealth’s total to 21 infections. Two of those cases have been officially confirmed by further testing.

Montgomery County has by far the most, with 13 cases — four of which were announced Thursday morning. Bucks and Monroe counties each have two, and Delaware, Northampton, Philadelphia and Wayne counties all have one case.

Levels of alarm have risen along with presumed positive cases, and now schools, state and local governments, sports teams, railroad companies, and many other organizations are taking significant detours from their usual operations.

Philadelphia’s City Council says that while it’s not ending session, it made several changes designed to let members keep their distance from one another. Caucus will be held in the larger council chambers, and every other seat in the public seating area will be blocked off to promote “social distancing.”

Council members are bringing fewer staffers to sessions so that the room is less crowded, presentations will be curtailed, and speakers will be required to stand 3 feet from microphones.

There have been fewer changes at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. All 252 House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to resume session on Monday as usual, despite protests from some members.

Privately owned public spaces are making adjustments, too.

The Wells Fargo Center, for one, is rescheduling all its Thursday events and performing “extensive cleaning and sanitization.” It’s having employees deemed nonessential work from home in the meantime.

The center says any tickets for postponed events will be honored for a later date or refunded.

With its ridership plunging thanks to concerns about infection, Amtrak is making changes to its Northeast Corridor train service.

Three regular trains between New York and Washington, D.C., are suspended — the 2401, 2402 and 2403. All make stops in Philadelphia. Amtrak says there isn’t enough demand to keep the routes running.

Amtrak also says it’s waiving fees for customers who change reservations before April 30.

Politico and Business Insider have reported that in a leaked memo Amtrak officials painted a more dire picture, predicting that it will lose hundreds of millions of dollars. The memo reportedly says bookings are down 50% and cancellations are up 300%.

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Rachel Levine are expected to give an update on coronavirus spread and mitigation efforts at 2 p.m.