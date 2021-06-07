While Delaware County continues its journey to launching a health department of its own in 2022, dozens of local nonprofits are using grant money to step up and fill the void.

The Foundation for Delaware County announced $2.1 million in impact grants to 48 nonprofits in the region. Some of the grants were awarded to address food security and economic development issues.

“Every day, nonprofits serving our county have been on the front lines offering critical services to Delaware County residents, addressing needs that have been dramatically exacerbated by the pandemic. The Foundation for Delaware County is deeply committed to being a resource for local nonprofits and will be here for the long term,” Frances Sheehan, the foundation’s president, said in a statement.

However, the children’s health and well-being category received the largest portion of grant funding — roughly $1.6 million.

“Children’s health and well-being is incredibly important to the foundation. Children are at the beginning … of a community and a society. And if we don’t do the best job of helping pregnant women and families with young children to help their children to thrive and grow, then we’re in trouble. And so that’s a big reason why we have the focus there,” said Joanne Craig, the foundation’s chief impact officer.