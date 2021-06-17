Overdevelopment is threatening ‘Everybody’s Hometown,’ Media residents say

This story came to WHYY through three individual responses to a callout to our audience in Delaware and Montgomery counties. Get in touch with us and tell us about your suburban communities.

It’s 2021, and yet Media, Pennsylvania, has largely maintained that quintessential small-town feel, where everyone knows everyone else.

Home to fewer than 6,000 people, the Delaware County seat has long been characterized by its residents as “Everybody’s Hometown.” They point to the many parks, the welcoming downtown area, and the neighborly environment as evidence of the borough’s reputation and sustained success.

Despite the timeless nature of that slogan, concerned community members say Media runs the risk of losing its hometown flavor. They say suburban sprawl and unchecked development is upending green space, causing housing prices to skyrocket, and making the borough less racially and economically diverse.

Julie Smith’s family has lived in Media since 1954. Her grandparents bought a house and had 11 kids. When her grandmother was moving out, Smith jumped at the opportunity to purchase the property.

“We bought the house in 2008 and have been there since. And since 2008, every last little bit of space has been developed, and I mean, little teeny spaces have been cleared of trees and another house built,” Smith told WHYY News.

Areas of tree cover and homes of varying sizes have been replaced with even larger luxury homes, said Smith, who has a background in environmental science. Local wildlife species have been displaced, she said, and the lack of trees and greenery is causing flooding to intensify and leading to the formation of sinkholes — her neighbor fell into one a few months ago, she added.

“I can’t remember how many … square acres of open space is left, and every last bit of it is vulnerable at the moment because of developers coming in. And they seem to be very well represented at council meetings, and very little seems to be able to be done to challenge them to help preserve the integrity of our town,” Smith said.

Borough Council President Brian Hall has lived in Media since the birth of his daughter nearly 25 years ago. He said there were development concerns then, which the borough managed to overcome.

“Go back about 30 years, and folks were concerned about Media being squeezed out by two malls, the Granite Run Mall to the west, the Springfield Mall to the east, that Media businesses would evaporate, that residents would continue to leave. The opposite has happened. The malls are struggling, and Media is thriving,” Hall said.

While acknowledging some of the issues highlighted by community members, he said he believes that they are largely a symptom of success rather than mismanagement.

“It’s a perfect small town. And because it’s such a desirable place, more people want to live there. And because more people want to live there, there are increases in housing prices. And there are development pressures. Media is facing the problems of a successful town,” Hall said.

The council has been proactive and progressive in handling issues regarding the environment and open space, Hall said, pointing to the renovation of the borough-owned Houtman Park in neighboring Upper Providence Township.

Within the last 10 years, Hall said, the borough has purchased two parks as well as an outdoor sitting area near the county courthouse that has a stormwater retention feature. And within the last two years, he said, Media officials have commissioned an open space plan.

Because of continual flooding, the borough secured a grant in 2018 to help with the stormwater — but it has yet to begin the project, Smith said.

Hall begged to differ, saying that the borough has begun to address the stormwater problem through grants and stormwater mapping.

“The borough has been very attentive to the concern in her area. We’ve had our engineer out there. We spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in remediation on the stormwater in that area, even though it’s not our stormwater problem,” Hall said.

But the plan to completely fix stormwater retention is expensive, he said, and that’s part of the reason it has not been fully executed, as the borough’s budget is around $10 million.