Philly DA Krasner sues to stop Elon Musk’s $1 million voter giveaway in Pa.

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit to stop Elon Musk’s PAC from including Pennsylvania in its cash giveaway.

The Elon Musk America PAC giveaway is limited to so-called swing states, which include Pennsylvania. It offers registered voters who sign his petition to support the First and Second Amendments a chance to win a $1 million prize.

Krasner issued a statement Monday morning announcing his office has filed suit against the giveaway.

“The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries,” Krasner said in the statement. “The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections.”

Krasner would not make himself available for comment beyond the statement: “The Philadelphia DA will litigate the factual allegations and legal arguments that underlie today’s filing on the record and in court.”

The DA added that while his lawsuit is a civil legal action, it “neither precludes nor requires potential future action under Pennsylvania criminal law.”