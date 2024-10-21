Gov. Shapiro calls Musk’s $1M offer to Pennsylvania voters ‘deeply concerning’

Elon Musk — the billionaire tech founder and supporter of former President Donald Trump — is giving away $1 million to a Pennsylvanian each day until Nov. 5. Two people have already won the prize money after signing Musk’s America PAC petition backing the Constitution.

The sweepstakes is raising concerns among election law experts and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who formerly served as the state’s attorney general. Shapiro is also a surrogate for Vice President Harris’ campaign.

“I think it’s something that law enforcement should take a look at,” Shapiro said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday. “I’m not the attorney general anymore of Pennsylvania, I’m the governor, but it does raise serious questions.”

Musk announced the $1 million giveaway at an event in Harrisburg, Pa., on Saturday. The event was part of a tour supporting Trump.

“I have a surprise for you,” Musk said shortly before bringing out a giant check. “We are going to be awarding $1 million to people who have signed the petition — every day, from now until the election.”

Pennsylvania is a crucial swing state this election that both Trump and Harris are campaigning hard in.

UCLA election law professor Richard Hasen said that on its face, there’s nothing illegal about a petition sweepstakes. But a closer look raises red flags for him.

“If you look at the conditions, you must be a registered voter,” Hasen said. “And so this is essentially a lottery that’s open only to people who register to vote. So it’s either an incentive for someone to vote or it’s a reward. And either way, it violates federal law.”