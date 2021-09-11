Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A new round of small business grants in Camden County is offering up to $10,000 to help struggling companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. made the announcement Thursday as the applications became available for the Camden County Recovers Small Business Grant Program. He said it’s designed to help businesses make it through the tough economic times.

To qualify for the grant, your company must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; have been in operation at least since Jan. 1, 2019; employ up to 25 full-time workers (or their equivalents) as of March 1, 2020; and have earned $5 million or less in total revenue in 2019.

The county previously made $30 million available in federal assistance for a similar program, and if businesses received money in that round of grants, they will only be eligible for $5,000 maximum this time around. “We are hoping that this $10 million will continue to help businesses that have been impacted in Camden County,” said Cappelli.